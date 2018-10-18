Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid start to season

Barton mustered 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Nuggets' 107-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Barton was the Nuggets' most accurate shooter among the starting five, and he displayed his long-range prowess with a 60.0 percent success rate from distance. The veteran wing is expected to serve as the starting small forward on a team with significant postseason aspirations, which should lock him in for some of the best production of his career if he can remain healthy.