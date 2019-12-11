Nuggets' Will Barton: Splashes in 26 points
Barton contributed 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the 76ers.
Barton scored the first 11 points of the game for Denver and turned in a superb stat line, including a season high scoring total. He also matched his season high in steals, swiping a pair for the third time in his last six appearances. If Jamal Murray (upper body) remains sidelined for Thursday's bout versus the Trail Blazers, Barton will likely be expected to shoulder a lot of offensive responsibility once again.
