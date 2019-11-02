Nuggets' Will Barton: Spotted in walking boot

Barton (toe) was spotted in a walking boot ahead of Saturday's game against Orlando, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The fact that Barton, who was forced to miss Thursday's tilt with the Pelicans due to toe inflammation, was spotted in a walking boot doesn't bode well for his availability Saturday. Look for an update ahead of tipoff clarifying Barton's availability, but at this point, it seems increasingly likely that Torrey Craig will make a second-straight start.