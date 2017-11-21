Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting at small forward Monday
Barton will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Kings.
The Nuggets are set to be without Wilson Chandler (back) on Monday, so Barton will jump into the starting lineup and will immediately become a very intriguing fantasy play. In two previous starts this season, Barton has blown up for averages of 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 36.2 minutes, and he'll get a ton of minutes once again with both Chandler and Paul Millsap (wrist) sitting out.
