Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting Friday
Barton will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Barton will replace Gary Harris (personal) in the starting lineup. He is averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 37.8 minutes in eight starts this season. He figures to see a similar workload Friday.
