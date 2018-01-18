Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting second straight game Wednesday

Barton will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Barton entered the top unit on Tuesday with the Nuggets going small and while they'll likely switch back to a bigger lineup Wednesday, Barton will shift over and start at point guard with Jamal Murray sitting out with a concussion. Look for Barton to take on an expanded role once again after posting 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 42 minutes Tuesday. Due to the uncertainty surrounding head injuries, Barton could pick up multiple starts at point guard moving forward depending on Murray's recovery process.