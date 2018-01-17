Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting Tuesday

Barton will get the start at small forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Coach Mike Malone hinted during pregame that he may shakeup the starting lineup, and it turns out Barton will be the beneficiary. He has averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists across a healthy 38.0 minutes in nine starts this season.