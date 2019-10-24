Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting Wednesday
Barton will start Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
The Nuggets will go with Barton for Wednesday's season opener. In 43 games last year, the eight-year forward averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.7 minutes.
