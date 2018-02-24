Nuggets' Will Barton: Starts on Friday
Barton had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-119 victory over the Spurs.
Barton, who was considered probable prior to tip-off, appeared healthy in 31 minutes of action. He was battling strep-throat but was never in much doubt as he continued his impressive play. Paul Millsap is going to return in the next couple of weeks which could impact Bartons' playing time. He is still worth owning as he has some nice versatility to his game, allowing him to play a number of positions, even when the team is fully healthy.
