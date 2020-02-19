Nuggets' Will Barton: Status still unclear

Barton (knee) was able to go through parts of practice Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Barton remains limited as he deals with swelling in his right knee, and McBride notes that he took part in fewer parts of practice than Denver's other injury recoverees, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee. The Nuggets haven't issued an official update on any of the three players' statuses coming out of the break, but at this point it's very possible Barton could miss additional time.