Nuggets' Will Barton: Status still unclear
Barton (knee) was able to go through parts of practice Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Barton remains limited as he deals with swelling in his right knee, and McBride notes that he took part in fewer parts of practice than Denver's other injury recoverees, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee. The Nuggets haven't issued an official update on any of the three players' statuses coming out of the break, but at this point it's very possible Barton could miss additional time.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...