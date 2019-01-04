Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Friday
Barton (groin) remains out Friday against the Hornets, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
Barton is day-to-day at this point in working back from his core injury. While a return appears imminent, it won't come Friday. His next chance to play will arrive Monday against the Rockets, giving Barton the weekend to continue his recovery.
