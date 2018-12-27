Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Friday

Barton (groin) will not play Friday against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Barton is near a return from his groin injury, but he won't be able to take the floor Friday. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Suns, and additional information about his status should arrive in the coming days, especially if he ramps up his activity at practice.

