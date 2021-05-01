site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barton (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Clippers.
Barton will miss a fourth straight game due to a hamstring strain. PJ Dozier and Austin Rivers should continue to see increased run in Barton'a absence.
