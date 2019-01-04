Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Saturday

Barton (groin) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

Barton is still working back from a hip/core-muscle injury and will be sidelined for a 35th consecutive game as a result. The Nuggets are seemingly evaluating Barton on a game-by-game basis at this point, but he'll likely need to fit in some practice activity Sunday to have a legitimate shot at playing Monday in Houston.