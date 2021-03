Barton collected 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 131-127 victory over Chicago.

Barton continues to make the most of his opportunities, scoring in double-digits for the ninth consecutive game. His production across the board has increased over the past six weeks and with Gary Harris (thigh) set to miss an extended period, Barton has quickly moved into must-roster territory.