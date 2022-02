Barton ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-104 win over the Nets.

Barton went only 2-for-7 on three-point attempts but made all five of his shots inside the arc to put together an efficient shooting performance versus Brooklyn. The 31-year-old has averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across the past five games.