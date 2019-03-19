Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance in road win
Barton scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.
It's only the second time in eight March contests the 28-year-old wing has scored at least 20 points. Barton's production has been inconsistent since he returned from a groin injury in mid-January, but he remains a key secondary cog in the Nuggets' offense as the club tries to topple the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference standings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Equals season-high scoring total•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Season-high 23 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 20 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.