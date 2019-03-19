Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance in road win

Barton scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.

It's only the second time in eight March contests the 28-year-old wing has scored at least 20 points. Barton's production has been inconsistent since he returned from a groin injury in mid-January, but he remains a key secondary cog in the Nuggets' offense as the club tries to topple the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference standings.