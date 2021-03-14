Barton had 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal Saturday in a 116-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Barton seems rejuvenated following the All-Star break festivities, posting consecutive stat lines with at least 20 points. He does not have a particularly high ceiling with an impending Gary Harris (thigh) return and rise of Michael Porter in mind. However, Barton can still offer serviceable value across deep-league formats and should be able to reap the benefits from his ongoing situation at this time.