Nuggets' Will Barton: Strong performance Thursday

Barton had 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Jazz.

Barton had his best game of the season Thursday, leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks. That makes two strong performances in a row for Barton who appears to be finding form after a rocky period returning from injury. He has a demonstrated ability to produce across the board making him a solid fantasy option in most formats.