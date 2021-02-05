Barton scored nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and dished four assists in a loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Barton has failed to reach double-digit scoring in four of his last six games, shooting only 38 percent from the field during that stretch. He enjoyed a bit of a breakthrough campaign last season with per-game averages of 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, but he's fallen back to fringe fantasy status in 2020-21. On the season, he is shooting only 41.7 percent from the field and averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 boards and 3.1 dimes per game.