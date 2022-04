Barton closed Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Barton has scored in double digits in each of the three games of the series so far, but he's been struggling in terms of efficiency and has shot under 40 percent from the field in each of his last two appearances. He's averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field in three playoff appearances so far.