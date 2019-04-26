Nuggets' Will Barton: Struggles mightily in Game 6 loss

Barton produced just two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 loss to San Antonio.

Barton put up arguably his worst performance of the season Thursday, finishing with just two points in 19 minutes. All in all, Barton has been a disaster since returning from injury and appears to have lost a lot of his explosiveness. It remains to be seen whether he is impacted long term but at this stage, the Nuggets cannot rely on him for anything other than occasional scoring outbursts with very little else.