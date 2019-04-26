Nuggets' Will Barton: Struggles mightily in Game 6 loss

Barton produced just two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 loss to San Antonio.

Barton put up arguably his worst performance of the season Thursday, finishing with just two points in 19 minutes. All in all, Barton has been a disaster since returning from injury and appears to have lost a lot of his explosiveness. It remains to be seen whether he is impacted long term but at this stage, the Nuggets cannot rely on him for anything other than occasional scoring outbursts with very little else.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...