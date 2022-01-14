Barton (neck) contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 140-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barton (neck) was injured in the third quarter, but is reportedly only dealing with a neck strain. Although it was an abridged outing, Thursday marked his first time shooting over 50 percent since late November. While that isn't ideal, he's falling in line with his career shooting marks, along with a career-high 4.2 assists per game this season.