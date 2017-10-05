Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 11 points in start

Barton went for 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

Barton drew the start in place of Gary Harris (shoulder) and in addition to his usual production from long distance, he also served as much more of a ball distributor than usual. The veteran sharpshooter is apparently banking on himself in opting to play out the final year of his three-year deal with the Nuggets after declining to extend his deal this past summer. Barton has proven capable of producing starter-quality numbers in a high-usage role off the bench over the last two seasons, one that he's expected to serve in once again while Harris mans the starting two-guard spot.