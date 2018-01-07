Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 17 off bench

Barton managed 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.

Barton continue to often see at least 30 minutes in his second-unit role, and he's now posted double-digit scoring totals in five straight contests. The 27-year-old has been offering solid production in non-scoring categories as of late as well, dishing out at least five assists in seven consecutive contests while also hauling in between five and seven boards in five of the last nine games. Barton's steady and robust allotment of playing time, typically elevated usage and vital scoring role off the bench serve to keep his value high across all formats.