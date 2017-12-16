Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 19 off bench in win
Barton poured in 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.
Barton moved back to a reserve role Friday, but his production remained solid over what was essentially a starter's workload. The 26-year-old has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, putting up between 11 and 20 shot attempts in those contests. With his typically robust usage and reliable secondary contributions in rebounds and assists, Barton remains a valued component of fantasy rosters who sees an abundant amount of playing time whether starting or coming off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Exits with back injury Tuesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...