Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 19 off bench in win

Barton poured in 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.

Barton moved back to a reserve role Friday, but his production remained solid over what was essentially a starter's workload. The 26-year-old has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, putting up between 11 and 20 shot attempts in those contests. With his typically robust usage and reliable secondary contributions in rebounds and assists, Barton remains a valued component of fantasy rosters who sees an abundant amount of playing time whether starting or coming off the bench.