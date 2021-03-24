Barton scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Barton continued his strong overall production, though remained cold from three-point range. Across his last four games, he's gone only 7-for-32 from from beyond the arc, though has still averaged 18.0 points per game in span. He supplemented his scoring line with strong defensive stats, racking up multiple steals for only the third time in his last 15 games.