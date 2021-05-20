Barton (hamstring) is targeting a return for Round 1 of the playoffs against the Trail Blazers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Barton has been sidelined since April 23 due to a right hamstring strain. The Nuggets have been playing well enough in his absence, but the playoffs could be a different story, especially without Jamal Murray (knee). In 31.0 minutes per game this season, Barton has averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. We shouldn't be surprised if those numbers rise due to increased usage, assuming he's cleared to play a full workload.