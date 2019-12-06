Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high 17

Barton scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and tacked on two rebounds, two assists and a steal during the Nuggets' 129-92 win over the Knicks on Thursday night.

Barton was hot from distance and rebounded nicely from his five point (2-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt) showing against the Lakers on Tuesday. While owners may be disappointed by the lack of a boom, no Denver player logged more than 26 minutes and eight scored in double-figures. Barton is currently locked into a starting role for the division-leading Nuggets.