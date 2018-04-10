Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high scoring total in key win

Barton netted 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added seven rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Barton crossed the 20-point threshold and 50.0 percent shooting mark for the third time in four April contests. The veteran wing continues to be a virtual lock for approximately 15 shot attempts per night, a level of aggressiveness that's helping keep his final stat lines robust. As usual, the sixth-year pro also remains active on the boards, as he's now hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in five of the last six contests.