Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high scoring total in spot start

Barton managed 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies.

Barton drew the start for Gary Harris (personal) and finished with a team-high scoring total. The veteran sharpshooter has posted double-digit scoring efforts in seven of the last eight contests, and he's accomplished the feat with multiple substandard shooting efforts. Barton has shot between 16.7 percent and 38.5 percent in seven of the last 10 games, but his typically robust usage continues to help prop up his point totals when he goes through slumps.