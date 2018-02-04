Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high scoring total in upset victory
Barton posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.
Barton drew another start at small forward and ended up leading the team in scoring with a total that was also his highest since Dec. 27. The veteran swingman hadn't been over 20 points in the prior eight contests, so Saturday's effort was a particularly welcome sight for fantasy owners. Given what appears to be a secure starting role for the time being, Barton is a solid option across all formats due to his ability to also offer solid contributions in the rebounding and assist categories.
