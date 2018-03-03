Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Friday
Barton will come off the bench during Friday's tilt against Memphis while Paul Millsap enters the starting five, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
This move isn't unexpected, as it was reported earlier in the day that Barton would likely be the one shifting to the pine once Millsap re-established himself in the starting five. The move could result in Barton seeing fewer minutes, though coach Michael Malone has proven to rely on Barton often to play a big role on the team. In fact, over the past 15 contests, he's seen 37.4 minutes per game, averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 boards, 4.3 assists and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks. We may have to use a wait-and-see approach to see just how much Barton's role is reduced, but it seems likely he'll continue to have a significant one.
