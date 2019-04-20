Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Saturday

Barton will come off the bench for Game 4 on Saturday, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton will be replaced by Torrey Craig. The veteran forward's had an ineffective playoffs so far as he's averaging just 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting a combined 9-of-31 from the floor over his first three games.