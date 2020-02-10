Nuggets' Will Barton: To miss third straight

Barton (knee) will remain out Monday against San Antonio, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

It will be the third straight absence for Barton, who continues to deal with swelling in his right knee. With Michael Porter Jr. also out, expect Torrey Craig to make another start on the wing. And with only one more game between Monday and All-Star Weekend, it's possible the Nuggets could opt to hold Barton out until after the break.