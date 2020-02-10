Nuggets' Will Barton: To miss third straight
Barton (knee) will remain out Monday against San Antonio, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
It will be the third straight absence for Barton, who continues to deal with swelling in his right knee. With Michael Porter Jr. also out, expect Torrey Craig to make another start on the wing. And with only one more game between Monday and All-Star Weekend, it's possible the Nuggets could opt to hold Barton out until after the break.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.