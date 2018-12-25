Nuggets' Will Barton: To remain out Wednesday
Barton (groin) will remain out Wednesday against the Spurs, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.
Barton is nearing his return from the groin injury that's kept him out since the second game of the season, but he'll remain out Wednesday as the Nuggets head into a three-games-in-four-nights scenario. The hope is that Barton could be back Friday (vs. SAN) or Saturday (at PHO), but at this point he should be considered very much questionable. Whenever he does return, Barton will likely face a minutes restriction for at least a few games, but he's expected to eventually return to the starting lineup.
