Nuggets' Will Barton: To start Saturday

Barton will draw the start at shooting guard while Gary Harris (shoulder) is sidelined, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Barton has played well over the team's past three games, recording 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. He should see an expanded role as well with Gary Harris out of commission.

