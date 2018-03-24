Nuggets' Will Barton: Turns in strong performance Friday
Barton registered 23 points (5-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Wizards on Friday.
Barton was excellent on the offensive and defensive ends in Friday's victory. He eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third time across the last five games, and impressively had at least two blocks for the fourth time across the last five games. Barton's value will drop slightly when Gary Harris (knee) returns, but he's playing quite well at the moment.
