Nuggets' Will Barton: Typically diverse line in win
Barton finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Barton turned in one of his typically well-balanced lines, turning in his ninth straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The veteran wing continues to typically put up double-digit shot attempts and offer solid work across the rest of the stat sheet, leading to impressive averages of 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal across a robust 39.0 minutes across the first three games of April.
