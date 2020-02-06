Nuggets' Will Barton: Unavailable Wednesday

Barton (knee) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton was considered "highly doubtful" for Wednesday's contest, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up. The Grizzlies will have only seven active players due to Tuesday's trade and injuries to Jerami Grant (ankle), Michael Porter (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee).