Nuggets' Will Barton: Unavailable Wednesday
Barton (knee) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Barton was considered "highly doubtful" for Wednesday's contest, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up. The Grizzlies will have only seven active players due to Tuesday's trade and injuries to Jerami Grant (ankle), Michael Porter (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee).
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Added to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Balanced box score Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...