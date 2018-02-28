Nuggets' Will Barton: Unbalanced scoring effort in loss

Barton registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Curiously, all of Barton's scoring came in the first half, an odd development for a shooter as aggressive as the six-year veteran typically is. The fact that Barton also logged a team-high amount of minutes makes the unbalanced production unusual, but nevertheless, he finished with another solid all-around line. The 27-year-old's current run as the starting small forward has been a rousing success, as he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in 13 of the last 14 games and is shooting a blistering 53.8 percent across 10 February contests. Coupled with his strong work across the rest of the stat sheet, Barton's fantasy value is peaking across all formats at present.

