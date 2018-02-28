Nuggets' Will Barton: Unbalanced scoring effort in loss
Barton registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.
Curiously, all of Barton's scoring came in the first half, an odd development for a shooter as aggressive as the six-year veteran typically is. The fact that Barton also logged a team-high amount of minutes makes the unbalanced production unusual, but nevertheless, he finished with another solid all-around line. The 27-year-old's current run as the starting small forward has been a rousing success, as he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in 13 of the last 14 games and is shooting a blistering 53.8 percent across 10 February contests. Coupled with his strong work across the rest of the stat sheet, Barton's fantasy value is peaking across all formats at present.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Starts on Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Has strep throat, should play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Effective all-around game in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Another 20-point effort in victory•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...