Nuggets' Will Barton: Upgraded to probable
Barton (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's tilt against the Heat, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Barton was deemed questionable after being limited at Monday's shootaround, but it appears he has improved steadily since. He has missed the previous two games with left toe inflammation, but looks to be trending towards a return. If he does play and return to the starting lineup, then Torrey Craig would presumably return to the bench. More information should come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...