Nuggets' Will Barton: Upgraded to probable

Barton (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's tilt against the Heat, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton was deemed questionable after being limited at Monday's shootaround, but it appears he has improved steadily since. He has missed the previous two games with left toe inflammation, but looks to be trending towards a return. If he does play and return to the starting lineup, then Torrey Craig would presumably return to the bench. More information should come closer to tip-off.