Barton (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Barton hasn't played since April 24 due to a hamstring injury and was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup. However, coach Michael Malone is optimistic that the 30-year-old will be able to play in Game 2. Even if Barton is available, he could be on a minutes restriction following his lengthy absence.