Nuggets' Will Barton: Upgraded to questionable

Barton (groin) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Barton hasn't played since the second game of the season due to a groin injury, but signs are pointing to him making his return in the immediate future. Once he returns, which could be as soon as Saturday, it's possible coach Michael Malone will ease Barton in by bringing him off the bench and limiting his minutes, as was the case for Gary Harris and Paul Millsap. Barton averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.1 minutes last season, and his return will presumably mean reduced roles for the likes of Torrey Craig, Malik Beasley and possibly Monte Morris.