Nuggets' Will Barton: Versatile contributions in win
Barton chipped in 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), adding on six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes Monday during the Nuggets' 109-95 win over Milwaukee.
Barton generated a season-high four steals while stuffing the box score Monday night. In a bizarre referee vendetta against Barton, he was called for carrying the ball on consecutive possessions. Regardless, he has now hit double-digit scoring in six straight games and will find himself in a high-octane contest Tuesday versus the Mavericks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...