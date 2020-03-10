Nuggets' Will Barton: Versatile contributor in win

Barton chipped in 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes Monday during the Nuggets' 109-95 win over Milwaukee.

The four steals were a season high for Barton on this stat-stuffing evening against Milwaukee's second unit. In a seemingly bizarre referee vendetta, Barton was called for carrying the ball on consecutive possessions. Regardless, he's now hit double-digit scoring in six straight games and will find himself in a high-octane contest Tuesday versus the Mavericks.