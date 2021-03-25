Barton was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-3 3pt) in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, contributing three rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

The 30-year-old was held scoreless for the first time this season, missing all eight of his attempts from the field. Before tonight's dud, Barton was averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over his previous 11 games. He will look to get back on track Friday when the Nuggets travel to New Orleans to play the Pelicans.