Nuggets' Will Barton: Weeks away from return

Coach Mike Malone said Barton (groin) should be back "in the next couple of weeks," Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Barton has been sidelined since the second game of the season, and while he's reportedly improving, his return doesn't appear to be imminent. It's worth noting that Malone gave Barton a similar timetable near the end of December.

