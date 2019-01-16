Nuggets' Will Barton: Well-rounded line in loss

Barton supplied 11 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.

Barton couldn't buy a bucket from two-point range and finished with as many field-goal attempts as points. Nevertheless, he contributed in every category except steals while amassing a season high rebounding total and matching his season high in assists. Barton's groin injury has limited him to five games this season, but fantasy owners can safely re-insert him into lineups.