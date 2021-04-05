Barton closed with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 victory over Orlando.

Barton put together another strong performance and after falling away over the past couple of weeks, he appears to be back on track. His versatility typically affords him significant minutes no matter the state of the team and while his fantasy ceiling is far from spectacular, he does enough to fall into must-roster territory across just about every format.